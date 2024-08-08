JKIA workers vow to sabotage RUTO as they refuse to board his Sh246 billion Airport deal with ADANI Holdings.





Thursday, August 8, 2024 – Services at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) are likely to grind to a halt.

This follows the looming strike by Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) workers over the controversial JKIA deal between President William Ruto’s government and an Indian company by the name of Adani Holdings which has escalated tension.

Efforts by Principal Secretary for Transport Mohamed Daghar to defuse the looming strike proved futile, as the meeting ended without an agreement.

The Kenya Airports Workers Union (KAWU) has called for a general meeting on Saturday, August 10, in Embakasi, where they plan to issue directives for the strike.

The crux of the dispute lies in the proposed Ksh246 billion deal to lease JKIA to India’s Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

The agreement includes the construction of a new passenger terminal and the refurbishment of existing facilities under a 30-year build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract.

Workers fear this deal could lead to job losses and are demanding the immediate resignation of key KAA officials, including the Acting Managing Director, the General Manager of Engineering, and the General Manager of Human Resource Development.

During the meeting at KAA headquarters, PS Daghar emphasised the benefits of the deal, urging the union to support it.

However, KAWU categorically rejected the proposal, calling for the government to address their concerns first.

“We don’t believe them. We don’t have faith in them at all,” Ndiema said, reflecting the deep mistrust between the workers and the government.

The discontent stems from the possibility that KAA employees might have to renegotiate their contracts, with the looming threat of job losses if Adani Airport Holdings wins the bid to manage JKIA.

This prospect has angered the workers, who issued an ultimatum for the government to clarify its stance on the deal.

