RUTO 'creates' 5,000 jobs for the youth in Embu as Gen Zs pile pressure for him to resign.





Thursday, August 8, 2024 – President William Ruto has announced the creation of 5,000 jobs.

This is after he launched the Iriari Irrigation Project in the Runyenjes area of the County, saying the project would unlock 5,000 jobs for the young people in the county.

He explained that the project was designed to protect farmers from irregular rainfall patterns the region has experienced in recent years.

"The construction, rehabilitation, and expansion of the irrigation infrastructure projects in Embu will provide sufficient water for agriculture — insuring our farmers against irregular rains and climate shocks," Ruto stated.

"This will enhance our food security agenda. In Runyenjes, launched the construction of the Iriari Irrigation Project that will create more than 5,000 jobs in Embu County."

This comes even as Gen Zs are still pressuring Ruto to resign through protests.

While addressing his supporters at a rally in the area, the Head of State further noted that tax collected in Kenya does not end in his personal accounts.

He revealed that he had, therefore, expanded his Cabinet to include representatives from the Opposition in an effort to raise more revenues.

"I have created a government to unite all Kenyans. If it is paying debts, we'll pay together, if it is raising revenue, we'll raise together so that I am not called Zakayo alone," Ruto stated.

"The taxes are not going to my own account so let everyone come in and be Zakayo so we can look for taxes together."

