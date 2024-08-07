RUTO 'creates' 5,000 jobs for the youth in Embu as Gen Zs pile pressure for him to resign.

Thursday, August 8, 2024 – President William Ruto has announced the creation of 5,000 jobs.
This is after he
launched the Iriari Irrigation Project in the Runyenjes area of the
County, saying the project would unlock 5,000 jobs for the young people in the
county.
He explained that the project was designed to protect farmers from irregular rainfall patterns the region has
experienced in recent years.
"The construction,
rehabilitation, and expansion of the irrigation infrastructure projects in Embu
will provide sufficient water for agriculture — insuring our farmers against
irregular rains and climate shocks," Ruto stated.
"This will enhance our food
security agenda. In Runyenjes, launched the construction of the Iriari
Irrigation Project that will create more than 5,000 jobs in Embu County."
This comes even as Gen Zs
are still pressuring Ruto to resign through protests.
While addressing his supporters
at a rally in the area, the Head of State further noted that tax collected in
Kenya does not end in his personal accounts.
He revealed that he had,
therefore, expanded his Cabinet to include representatives from the Opposition
in an effort to raise more revenues.
"I have created a
government to unite all Kenyans. If it is paying debts, we'll pay together, if
it is raising revenue, we'll raise together so that I am not called Zakayo
alone," Ruto stated.
"The taxes are not going to
my own account so let everyone come in and be Zakayo so we can look for taxes
together."
