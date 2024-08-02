She loved being an Indian, and never grew up around her father who was half black - Political commentator, CANDACE OWENS, questions KAMALA HARRIS claim of being black (VIDEO)







Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Conservative Political commentator, Candace Owens has hit out at US Vice President, Kamala Harris for calling herself a black woman, saying the Democratic party presumptive presidential nominee has never associated with blacks till now that she sees it as politically favorable to her.

According to Candace, Harris grew up with her Indian mum, is married to a white man and has white step kids, and has been without her half-black Jamaican dad since she was 4 years old.

Candace Owens said Harris has always accepted and claimed her Indian heritage right from childhood to adulthood is now pushing out the 'i am black' narrative knowing it will give her black votes.

Candace warned blacks to not fall for the trap always used by the Democratic party of courting for black votes by using the racial card, rather people should vote based on policies and record.

She captioned the video posted on X

I too am outraged by Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge @KamalaHarris’ authentic blackness.