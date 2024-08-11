11 Hermès bags stolen from sister-in-law of Qatar Emir after she took train instead of aircraft to Olympic games







Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Personal possessions including 11 luxury Hermès bags were stolen from the luggage of the sister-in-law to the Emir of Qatar while she took a Nice to Paris train at the weekend to watch the Olympic games.

The unnamed royal family member boarded the TGV at Cannes (one of the first stops on the route) on Saturday, July 27, it has been revealed.

She was travelling with her housekeeper, according to a police source, but soon into the trip realised her belongings, including the bags, were missing.

The two informed guards on board, who stopped the train service for around 20 minutes at Toulon station whilst they searched for the missing luggage but were not able to find it.

The case has been referred to the Toulon Criminal Court, which opened an investigation into the theft. The town of Toulon is thought to be where the thief or thieves got off the train.

