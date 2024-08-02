'She either likes or loves me and that’s nice' - TRUMP reveals how his wife MELANIA reacted after hearing a bullet had nearly killed him







Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Ex-US President Donald Trump has revealed what his wife, Melania, did after hearing that he fell to the ground bleeding following a failed assassination plot at his rally early this month.

Trump was asked on TV about the former first lady’s reaction to his assassination attempt on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

‘She was watching live. It was all over the place, it was on television,’ Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

‘She can’t really even talk about it,’ he said. ‘Which is OK because that means she likes me, or she loves me.’

Trump added that he wasn’t sure if it would be a good or bad thing if Melania ‘could talk about it freely’.

‘But she either likes or loves me and that’s nice,’ he reiterated. ‘But I will say this, when I went down, she thought the worst had happened because I went down.’

Trump also said he will continue to hold outdoor rallies, despite the Secret Service reportedly advising him against doing so over concerns around security. He also vowed to hold another campaign event in Butler.

‘I think it’s important symbolically,’ he explained. ‘I don’t think we should be stopped by somebody that has severe mental problems or whatever his problem was.’

Melania has continued to stay largely out of the public eye, even with the 2024 presidential election just over three months away. But she made a rare appearance and show of affection toward him days after the assassination attempt, at his Republican National Convention acceptance speech.