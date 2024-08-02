'Few years ago she just turned black' - TRUMP questions KAMALA HARRIS' heritage and she fires back (VIDEO)

Thursday, August 1, 2024 - US Vice President, Kamala Harris responded directly to former US President Donald Trump after he mocked her heritage.
Trump questioned Kamala Harris' racial identity during a
heated exchange at a convention for black journalists.
Trump claimed the vice-president and presumptive Democratic
nominee had only emphasised her Asian-American heritage until recently when, he
claimed, "she became a black person".
"I didn't know she was
black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black and now she
wants to be known as black," he said at the National Association of Black
Journalists convention in Chicago on Wednesday, July 31.
"So I don't know - Is
she Indian? Or is she black?"
Harris quickly fired back..
“It was the same old show.
The divisiveness and the disrespect,”
“And let me just say, the
American people deserve better,” she said. “The American people deserve a
leader who tells the truth, a leader who does not respond with hostility and
anger when confronted with the facts. We deserve a leader who understands that
our differences do not divide us; they are an essential source of our
strength.”
Harris, who is Indian American, was a member of the Alpha
Kappa Alpha sorority.
Her remarks on Wednesday were at the Sigma Gamma Rho
Sorority Inc.’s 60th Biennial Boule in Houston to celebrate another member of
the Divine Nine, which is made up of Black fraternities and sororities.
“In this moment, once again,
our nation is counting on you. To energize to organize and to mobilize,” she
told the crowd. “Because when we organize, mountains move. When we mobilize
nations change and when we vote, we make history.”
“As we work to move our
nation forward, let us be clear, there are those who are trying to move us
backward,” she said.
Trump just told the world that KAMALA HARRIS ISN’T BLACK— MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) July 31, 2024
🤣😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣
“I didn’t know she was black… until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black. 🤣😂😂
Now she wants to be known as black…🤣😂😂
She was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a… pic.twitter.com/PmTfACv4wl
0 Comments