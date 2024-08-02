'Few years ago she just turned black' - TRUMP questions KAMALA HARRIS' heritage and she fires back (VIDEO)







Thursday, August 1, 2024 - US Vice President, Kamala Harris responded directly to former US President Donald Trump after he mocked her heritage.

Trump questioned Kamala Harris' racial identity during a heated exchange at a convention for black journalists.

Trump claimed the vice-president and presumptive Democratic nominee had only emphasised her Asian-American heritage until recently when, he claimed, "she became a black person".

"I didn't know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black and now she wants to be known as black," he said at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago on Wednesday, July 31.

"So I don't know - Is she Indian? Or is she black?"

Harris quickly fired back..

“It was the same old show. The divisiveness and the disrespect,”

“And let me just say, the American people deserve better,” she said. “The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth, a leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts. We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us; they are an essential source of our strength.”

Harris, who is Indian American, was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

Her remarks on Wednesday were at the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.’s 60th Biennial Boule in Houston to celebrate another member of the Divine Nine, which is made up of Black fraternities and sororities.

“In this moment, once again, our nation is counting on you. To energize to organize and to mobilize,” she told the crowd. “Because when we organize, mountains move. When we mobilize nations change and when we vote, we make history.”

“As we work to move our nation forward, let us be clear, there are those who are trying to move us backward,” she said.