A senior Government Official’s entourage hit a motorist’s car and threatened him along Ngong Road - He was told the official was untouchable after he reported the matter at Kilimani Police Station (VIDEO).





Sunday, July 4, 2024 - A motorist has taken to social media to raise a complaint after a driver of a senior government official hit his car along Ngong Road and threatened him.

The senior government official's motorcade was speeding along the busy road and bullying other motorists when the victim refused to give way.

They hit his vehicle and threatened him after he refused to let them leave after ramming into his car’s bumper.

One of his bodyguards threatened boda boda guys who gathered around in support of the victim

When the victim reported the matter at Kilimani Police Station, he was informed that the government official was untouchable.

He was advised to raise the complainant on social media since the cops can do nothing.

Watch the video.









Madharau imerudi! These Government officials hit my car on purpose after I refused to give way, and afterwards threatened me for not letting them leave.

Someone locate that guy standing there. Tumsalimie.@Honeyfarsafi @ahmedsalims @FGaitho237 @C_NyaKundiH pic.twitter.com/5o9w9ulknc — Ibrahim Aden (@ibraden03) August 3, 2024

