PHOTOs of the mchele ladies drugging revellers at Quiver Lounge Eastlands - A man lost Ksh 600,000 to the notorious ladies.





Saturday, August 3, 2024 - Two notorious mchele ladies reportedly camp at Quiver Lounge Eastlands to drug male revellers before robbing them.

According to one of the victims, he lost Ksh 600,000 to the ladies after they spiked his drink.

After sharing photos of the suspects on WhatsApp and other platforms, two other men confessed that they have also been drugged and robbed by the same ladies.

The victim is giving a reward of Ksh 20,000 to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

