RUTO breaks silence on UDA implosion after MALALA was unceremoniously ousted as Secretary General





Sunday, August 4, 2024 - President William Ruto has weighed in on the recent wrangles witnessed in the UDA party that saw Cleophas Malala ousted as Secretary General.

Speaking in Baringo County yesterday, Ruto called for an end to the leadership wrangles in the party, saying the infighting was undermining peace.

He called on UDA officials to stop unnecessary competition for their own good and the good of Kenyans.

"There is no need for petty competition even within our UDA party.

"I want to tell them to stop the chaos. Let us stop internal competition within the party and ensure that we unite all Kenyans to move our nation of Kenya forward,” said President Ruto.

UDA National Executive Committee (NEC) ousted Cleophas Malala from the Secretary-General position and appointed UDA Vice Chairperson Hassan Omar to act in the position on an interim basis.

Malala's removal followed drama at the UDA party headquarters on Tuesday where lawyer Khalende declared himself the new secretary general.

Khalende accused Malala of abandoning his duties and supporting agendas contradicting the party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST