See what Luos will do to President RUTO if RAILA ODINGA loses the AU Chairperson bid – BABA has to win by all means





Friday, August 30, 2024 – President William Ruto better pray that his "project" Raila Odinga, wins the African Union Commission chairmanship seat, or else there could be trouble.

This was revealed by Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo, who claimed that Ruto would be in a lot of trouble if Raila lost the AUC seat, considering the amount of State resources invested in the campaign.

Speaking during an interview, Maanzo argued the State, based on how invested it is in the bid has been counting its chicks before they hatch since in his view, it is too early to determine if Raila will win or not.

At the same time, the Wiper Senator poked holes into Ruto's development tour of the Nyanza region, questioning whether this was wise considering that residents of the region will be expecting the former Prime Minister to win.

"President Ruto has quickly rushed to Nyanza but will be in a lot of trouble if Raila doesn’t get the bid", Maanzo said.

President William Ruto began his 4-day tour to Nyanza on Wednesday, just a day after he officially launched Raila's bid for the AUC at State House.

So far, Raila Odinga has the support of Presidents Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, and Salva Kiir of South Sudan. Burundi Rwanda and Nigeria have also expressed their support for Raila.

Raila is seeking to replace Moussa Faki of Chad whose term is ending early next year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST