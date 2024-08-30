Don’t divert attention; we don’t care if you called MORARA or not, focus on stalled projects – OMTATAH tells RUTO





Friday, August 30, 2024 - Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has given his two cents over the clash between Gen Z lawyer Kebeso Morara and President William Ruto’s administration.

In a statement, Omtatah said that the government should not focus on whether President William Ruto called Gen Z lawyer Kebaso Morara or not.

He maintained that the focus should be on stalled projects launched by the president.

The lawmaker noted that the government should work on resolving the situation, terming it embarrassing.

"The embarrassing exposure of projects launched/relaunched by the president should be the focus of discussion in government and not whether the president called or not.

"How to resolve the situation should preoccupy your attention.”

"It is imperative for Kenya Kwanza government to prioritize the completion of all stalled projects and the timely payment of pending bills.

"The president and his advisors/team should get back to work and address real issues," Omtatah remarked.

His remarks come after Morara claimed on live television that Ruto called him and offered him a job as a bribe to stop exposing his government in bad light.

However, in a response, State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said he was shocked by the allegations, claiming that the president never called the outspoken lawyer.

Morara became a Kenyan sensation after traveling around the country to inspect and scrutinize stalled government projects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST