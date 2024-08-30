Find something else to do – JUNET MOHAMED now mocks KALONZO after he declared himself the Opposition Leader after RAILA’s exit





Friday, August 30, 2024 - Suna East MP Junet Mohamed mocked Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka after declaring himself the Chief Opposition Leader following Raila Odinga’s exit.

Speaking during Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi's thanksgiving ceremony, Junet accused Kalonzo of imposing the new role on himself, stating that there is no constitutional provision for such a position in Kenya.

According to the vocal legislator, the government has yet to establish the Office of the Official Opposition as mandated by the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

However, he announced he would work closely with the Leader of the Majority in Parliament, Kimani Ichungwa, to ensure the establishment of the Opposition Leader's office.

“I heard our fellow brothers claiming that we as members of the ODM party are in Government and that they are the new Opposition leaders,” Junet claimed.

“There is no place in the Constitution where the role of the Opposition leader has been highlighted.

"We as the minority members in parliament, will work with the Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah to establish the position of the official opposition leader.”

In the same breath, Junet claimed that he was the interim Opposition leader.

According to the lawmaker, his position as the Minority Leader in Parliament gave him the right to take over Odinga's role.

“So let no one pick up a role that is not yet there, let us first work on the matter in Parliament then someone can go ahead and pick up the role,” Junet stated.

“Currently, I am the Opposition leader in Kenya because I am the Minority Leader and you cannot take the role from me, those who want to work in the opposite should contact me.”

