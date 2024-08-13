See this exchange between a nurse and a male admirer who called her out for ignoring his DMs







Tuesday, August 13, 2024 – A nurse and a male admirer have gone head-to-head on X after the man called her out for ignoring his direct messages.

The nurse shared new photos of herself on X. While others admired her photos, the man replied, telling her to be humble and reply to his DMs.

He also accused her of being a "hypocrite".

This resulted in the nurse releasing the DMs he sent to her.

A screenshot shows that he sent her "hello" several times over the course of a few days.

X users are now calling the man "Adele," after the British singer who released the hit song "Hello".
















