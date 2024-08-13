Music executive Dr. DRE plans to join archery team in 2028 L.A. Olympics







Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Hip-hop legend Dr. Dre has set his sights on an unexpected goal for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles—not as a performer, but as a competitor in archery.

The iconic rapper and producer revealed his Olympic aspirations during an interview with Nischelle Turner of Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, August 13.

"I'm try'na try out for the Olympics in 2028," Dr. Dre announced, making it clear that he's "dead ass serious" about his intentions. When asked which sport he plans to compete in, Dre, 59, confidently responded, "Archery." He went on to share that his interest in archery dates back to his junior high school days when he was part of a team. Although his passion for the sport waned over the years, it was recently rekindled by his son, who gifted him archery targets for Father's Day.

"I have it set up in my backyard, and I heard qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet. I practice at 90," Dre said, underscoring his commitment to honing his skills.

As Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Summer Games, Dr. Dre's announcement adds an exciting and unexpected twist to the countdown. The music mogul, known for hits like "Nuthin' But a G Thang," might just trade the mic for a bow and arrow, aiming for Olympic glory in his hometown.