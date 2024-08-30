I have not and will never kidnap or kill anyone; in fact, you will never find anyone dumped in River Yala under my rule – RUTO vows

Friday, August 30, 2024 - President William Ruto has denied any knowledge of any incidents of kidnapping or forced disappearances during the recent anti-government protests.
Speaking during a town hall session in Kisumu yesterday, Ruto asserted that he did not have a single name
of a Kenyan kidnapped during the demonstrations.
The Head of State asked families
whose kin reportedly went missing to come forward and give their names so
that he could take action.
“If there is a family that their
child or friend or relative went to a demonstration, whether it is last year or
this year, and never came back, I want to know the names because I will take
firm and decisive action.”
“Because as I talk to you today,
I don’t have a single name of somebody who has been abducted or
disappeared," Ruto remarked.
He went ahead to affirm that
Kenyans have a right of association within the law and therefore no one should
be subjected to any inhumane treatment because of their political persuasion.
Ruto reiterated his promise of
ending forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.
"I made a commitment to the
people of Kenya that under my administration, I do not want a situation where a
Kenyan disappears.”
“There were days when people
were found in River Yala here, executed.”
“I want to promise the people of
Kenya that under my administration, there will be no Kenyans in River Yala or
any other place,” he explained.
His remarks come after Kenyans
raised concerns over abductions of young people by security agencies during the
anti-government protests some of whom were later found dead.
