See the moment a LADY's wig was stolen from her head as her man proposed to her (VIDEO)

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - A viral video captures the moment a lady’s wig got stolen as her boyfriend proposed to her in public.
The boyfriend went down on one knee in the middle of an
aisle in a stadium filled to capacity.
He popped the question and she agreed, eliciting loud cheers
from the crowd.
As he makes to slide the ring on her finger, a white boy
sneaks up behind the woman, grabs her wig off her head and runs off with it.
The video ends with the alarmed woman attempting to chase
the boy.
Watch the video below
See the moment a LADY's wig was stolen from her head as her man proposed to her pic.twitter.com/n7Jym5WheP— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 6, 2024
0 Comments