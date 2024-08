Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - A US-based African man Daniel Tanimawo has said that a wife who is a breadwinner is the head of the family and her husband should submit to her.

“If your wife is the breadwinner, it means she's the head of the family. You should submit to her as expected,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

He also said that a man without money is a mouse.

“Please, remember MMM (money-making machine) when looking for a boyfriend or husband,” he added.