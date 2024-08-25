See the Moment 17-year-old ESTÊVÃO WILLIAN and his family found out about his call up to the Brazilian senior team (VIDEO)







Sunday, August 25, 2024 - A video has gone viral showing the moment 17-year-old striker Estêvão, who is set to join Chelsea next year from Palmeiras, was handed his first call-up to Brazil’s national team on Friday, August 23 by coach Dorival Júnior for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Estêvão scored five goals and added five assists in 19 Brazilian league matches this year while exhibiting some eye-catching dribbling skills.

Dorival Júnior, who took over as Brazil's coach at the start of the year, left out eight players who were part of Brazil's squad in this summer's Copa America tournament. His team was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Uruguay.

Striker, Neymar remains out as he completes his recovery from an ACL injury he sustained last year, but Estêvão has already been tipped by some to become the next big Brazilian star. He could make his debut for the national team against Ecuador on Sept. 6, with Brazil then travelling to Paraguay four days later.

Estêvão in the video sat alongside his family members as they watched the Television. They then shouted for joy after his name was called out.

Toda a emoção da minha Cria 🥹



Que momento, Estêvão! 🫶#AvantiPalestra pic.twitter.com/WZsyxO6PAn — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) August 23, 2024

The full list of players called up include;

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Manchester City).

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Yan Couto (Borussia Dortmund), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Wendell (Porto), Beraldo, Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal).

Midfielders: André (Fluminense), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Gerson (Flamengo), João Gomes (Wolverhampton), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham).

Strikers; Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Endrick (Real Madrid), Vinicius Júnior (Real Madrid), Estêvão (Palmeiras), Luiz Henrique (Botafogo), Pedro (Flamengo), Savinho (Manchester City).