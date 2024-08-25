I have let my family down - Former England footballer, JERMAINE JENAS admits sending inappropriate texts to women at the BBC







Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Jermaine Jenas has admitted to sending "inappropriate messages" to women after he was sacked by the BBC.

The former England footballer worked as a pundit on Match Of The Day and was a co-host of The One Show before his BBC contract was terminated over allegations about his behaviour.

In an interview with The Sun on Friday, August 23, Jenas insisted "nothing physical ever happened" but confessed to "cheating" on his wife.

He said: "I'm not proud of what I wrote and what I said. This is all on me and I fully accept there is a level of responsibility that needs to be upheld when you're a member of the BBC."

Jenas insisted "I did nothing illegal" and argued the messages were with "two consenting adults". "With one she made it clear she was interested," he added.

Apologising to his family, friends and colleagues, the 41-year-old married father-of-four said: "I have let myself down, my family, friends, and colleagues down, and I owe everyone an apology - especially the women with whom I was messaging. I am so, so sorry."

He added: "I think it would be fair to say I have a problem. I know I self-sabotage and have a self-destructive streak when it comes to my relationship especially, and I know I need help. And I am getting help.

"I have made a lot of mistakes, and I am asking myself a lot of questions at the moment. I know there's a lot of work that needs to be done, and it will be hard."

Jenas told The Sun he was sacked by the BBC on Monday, five days after the initial HR consultation process into his behaviour began. He also said he lied to his wife Ellie as he tried to "find a way out of this mess".

He continued to stress he was unhappy with how the broadcaster handled his dismissal and claimed he was fired over a video call while on a family holiday with Ellie and their three children.

"You're having to sit there and listen to what you've said," he said. "I'm not proud of anything.

"It's embarrassing, and obviously there's four people there on a Zoom call, basically, just listening to all of this, and reading out my messages."

He added however that "I have only myself to blame," and said: "I'm the married one, I'm at fault, and I was sort of playing this blame game in my head."

The former Newcastle and Tottenham player also told The Sun he had seen his doctor before the claims against him emerged and he had started therapy "to try and address these issues, where they stem from, and why I have been doing this".

He insisted however it "was not the case" that he sent any sexual images or videos, and said: "I feel people don't know the truth and are forming opinions about me that aren't accurate."