Napoli agree to sign ROMELU LUKAKU from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £38m

Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Napoli have reportedly agreed to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea for £26m plus £12m in add-ons.
The agreement came after Partenopei sporting director
Giovanni Manna met with Chelsea directors on Friday, the second time this week.
The Italian side agreed to pay £26m plus £12m in add-ons for
the 31-year-old who will sign a three-year contract to link up once again with
Antonio Conte.
The deal will see Lukaku represent a new Serie
A club after spending the last two seasons on loan in Italy. He was at
Inter Milan in 2022-23, and Roma in 2023-24.
Chelsea previously paid Inter £97.5m to sign Lukaku in
August 2021. He scored 15 goals in 44 games in the 2021-22 season. He has not
played for the Stamford Bridge club since May 2022.
Chelsea have also shown serious interest in Napoli's Victor
Osimhen this summer as they continue to search for a new striker.
