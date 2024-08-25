Napoli agree to sign ROMELU LUKAKU from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £38m







Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Napoli have reportedly agreed to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea for £26m plus £12m in add-ons.

The agreement came after Partenopei sporting director Giovanni Manna met with Chelsea directors on Friday, the second time this week.

The Italian side agreed to pay £26m plus £12m in add-ons for the 31-year-old who will sign a three-year contract to link up once again with Antonio Conte.

The deal will see Lukaku represent a new Serie A club after spending the last two seasons on loan in Italy. He was at Inter Milan in 2022-23, and Roma in 2023-24.

Chelsea previously paid Inter £97.5m to sign Lukaku in August 2021. He scored 15 goals in 44 games in the 2021-22 season. He has not played for the Stamford Bridge club since May 2022.

Chelsea have also shown serious interest in Napoli's Victor Osimhen this summer as they continue to search for a new striker.