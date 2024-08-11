See the lavish cars spotted at an International School in Kenya - Hii Nchi Watu Wana Pesa (VIDEO).

Sunday, August 11, 2024 - A fleet of high-end luxury vehicles, typically seen in Hollywood movies, was spotted at an international school in Kenya during a parents' meeting.
The parking lot of the expensive school attended by children
of wealthy Kenyans was full of multi-million cars.
Parents were filmed making their way to the school driving
their posh cars among them Mercedes Benz G-Wagons.
The video comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are
struggling to make ends meet.
Hapa ukiwa na TX you’ll feel poor. pic.twitter.com/fa0PX0jJdt— Ryan 𝕏 (@ryangift03) August 9, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments