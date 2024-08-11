See the lavish cars spotted at an International School in Kenya - Hii Nchi Watu Wana Pesa (VIDEO).





Sunday, August 11, 2024 - A fleet of high-end luxury vehicles, typically seen in Hollywood movies, was spotted at an international school in Kenya during a parents' meeting.

The parking lot of the expensive school attended by children of wealthy Kenyans was full of multi-million cars.

Parents were filmed making their way to the school driving their posh cars among them Mercedes Benz G-Wagons.

The video comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet.

