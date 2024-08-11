RAILA’s man OPIYO WANDAYI disappoints Kenyans on day one as Energy CS as he increases electricity price by a whopping 1.5% - Look!





Sunday, August 11, 2024 – Newly appointed Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has left Kenyans disappointed.

This follows his decision, through the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), to increase electricity prices by over 1.5% on his first day in office.

This increase, driven by escalating fuel energy costs and foreign exchange fluctuations, marks the second consecutive month of rising electricity prices.

The energy regulator’s revised tariffs indicate that consumers will now pay Ksh348 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), up from Ksh325 cents per kWh in July.

The adjustment has sparked concern among consumers already grappling with the high cost of living.

EPRA's latest review is attributed to a significant rise in the Fuel Energy Cost (FEC) charge, which has jumped to Ksh3.48 per unit from Ksh3.25 per unit last month.

Additionally, the Foreign Exchange Rate Fluctuation Adjustment (Ferfa) has increased from Ksh0.98 per unit to Ksh1.17 per unit.

The Water Resource Management Authority (Warma) levy, however, remains unchanged at two cents per unit.

For the average Kenyan household, this hike means paying more for the same amount of electricity.

Last month, a domestic consumer using 60 units of electricity paid Ksh1,807.92. With the new tariffs, that figure is expected to rise, placing additional strain on household budgets.

President William Ruto's administration has been under pressure to address the high cost of electricity, which has been a persistent issue for investors and consumers alike.

This comes as Kenyans were hoping Wandayi would reduce the electricity prices, considering that he is coming in from the Opposition, which has been very vocal about the issue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST