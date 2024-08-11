Kiburi Imeanza: CS JOHO leaves heads turning as he goes shopping in a city mall with his multi-million customized Mercedes G-Wagon! Rocks Louis Vuitton boots worth Ksh 97,000 (PHOTOs & VIDEO).





Sunday, August 11, 2024 - Mining Cabinet Secretary, Ali Hassan Joho, has defied President William Ruto’s order against senior government officials displaying lavish lifestyles in public after he went shopping at BBS Mall in Eastleigh on Saturday evening while being driven in his multi-million Mercedes G-Wagon.

Joho was riding in a heavily tinted G-Wagon that had customized number plates with the initials “HAJ”.

He was followed by his security entourage.

Earlier in the day, he accompanied President William Ruto to Kirinyaga for a development tour where he was pictured rocking Louis Vuitton boots worth $757(Ksh 97,000).

Display of opulence by senior government officials, especially Cabinet Secretaries, was among the issues that Gen Zs raised when they took to the streets to protest.

Ruto appeared in a round table interview with the media and promised to address the opulence and extravagance displayed by some state officers.

“I promise you, watch this space. Going forward you will see changes because we must do something about opulence and extravagance.

“We are going to take measures that will put us in the right place,” Ruto said.









