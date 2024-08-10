See how this brave journalist dared a rogue police officer during raid on WANJIGI’s home - Nitazima Camera Tushughulikiane (VIDEO)

Saturday, August 10, 2024 - A video is trending of a brave journalist who confronted a police officer threatening to beat him while covering the raid of businessman Jimmy Wanjigi’s home in Muthaiga on Friday.
The police
officer was part of a contingent sent to Wanjigi’s home by President William
Ruto to frustrate the family of the prominent businessman.
In the video, the masked officer threatened to
beat the journalist.
"How are you speaking to me? I will slap
you...look at this guy," said the officer as he walked towards the journo.
Agitated, the scribe took matters into his hands
as the situation almost degenerated into fisticuffs.
The journalist was immediately restrained by
other officers at the scene as they tried talking him out of his fury.
He claimed the foolish officer was trying to
intimidate him since he was only holding a phone.
Here is the video of a brave journo confronting
a police officer.
"Niguze uone,nitazima Camera nikutandike!" Drama as fearless journalist goes head on with a police officer trying to block him from recording at Jimmy Wanjigi's home!#nanenanemarch pic.twitter.com/TgycCBqBG2— Quraish Abdi Habashow 🇰🇪 (@QuraishHabasho) August 9, 2024
