A gun recovered from a thug in Mombasa (PHOTO).





Saturday, August 10, 2024 - Acting on a tip-off, officers from Bamburi Police Station have arrested a suspected gang member and seized a Ceska pistol from him.

The suspect, Stephen Mutunga Kimeu, 43, was apprehended in Bamburi while walking along old Malindi road. This followed reports from the public about a suspicious individual who appeared to be carrying a weapon along that road.



Officers responded swiftly and intercepted the suspect. Upon conducting a quick body search, they found a Ceska pistol with serial number g4151 (KE KP G4151) in his possession.



Further examination revealed that the firearm was ready and loaded with five rounds.



Additionally, an ID bearing his name, an itel phone, and two buscar bus tickets for a trip to Lamu were recovered.



The suspect was escorted to Bamburi police station for processing pending arraignment.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.