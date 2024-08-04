See how SIFUNA reacted after MBADI changed tune on RUTO’s Bottom-Up economics – BABA must hear this!





Sunday, August 4, 2024 - ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna was shocked by John Mbadi's about-turn on the Bottom-Up Economic model on which President William Ruto founded his government.

Taking to his X space, Sifuna doubted Mbadi's understanding of the model, likening it to Alice Wahome, who had previously been put on the spot over her supposedly incoherent explanation of what Bottom-Up economics is.

While appearing before the National Assembly's vetting committee yesterday, Mbadi, who had previously trashed the Bottom-Up economics before Ruto nominated him as Treasury Cabinet Secretary, was put to task over his stance on the model.

The committee members sought to establish how Mbadi would preside over an economic transformation model he did not believe in from the onset.

Curving his way around it, Mbadi defended the Bottom-up economic model, saying it was akin to the one borne in the Azimio La Umoja manifesto.

"Bottom-up is actually a concept of UDA, but I want to tell him that if you look at the physiology of UDA and ODM, there is no difference. Actually, the two are social democrats.

"The two parties promote social democracy. If you look at Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), it talks about job creation, cost of living, it talks about agriculture, it talks about digital economy, it talks about job creation.

"What about our manifesto? We talked about the same," he said.

"Actually, the BETA concept is on value addition. ODM manifesto, which I participated in drafting, we had manufacturing emphasising agriculture as raw material.

"So, it's manufacturing supported by agriculture. BETA is on agriculture for value addition, ODM, and agriculture for manufacturing. Semantics," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST