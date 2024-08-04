BIDEN sends his top gun to Nairobi as Gen Zs vow to oust RUTO during Nane Nane March on Thursday – Look! The U.S. is really worried!

Sunday, August 4, 2024 – U.S. President Joe Biden is worried about the ongoing protests by Gen Zs calling for the resignation of President William Ruto.
So worried that he sent his Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya to Nairobi to cool things down.
Uzra Zeya is set to embark on a
pivotal journey to Nairobi and Addis Ababa from August 4 to 8, 2024.
This visit comes at a critical
juncture, amid escalating unrest and human rights crises in the region.
Zeya's tour will see her delving
into the heart of Kenya's mounting turmoil, which has seen over 60 lives lost
since June 2024, according to the Kenya National Human Rights Commission
(KNHCR).
The majority of these fatalities
are attributed to allegations of police brutality, with security forces accused
of employing excessive force and live ammunition against protesters. This
unrest has ignited widespread calls to reject President William Ruto’s Finance
Bill 2024 and loud voices for accountability.
In Nairobi, Zeya will engage
with senior Kenyan officials, civil society leaders, and US exchange program
alumni.
Her mission is to reinforce the
60-year partnership between Kenya and the United States, with a focus on
enhancing the rule of law, tackling corruption, and promoting transparency in
governance.
The visit highlights a
commitment to democratic values and human rights, which have been under strain
amid the current crisis.
Zeya’s agenda includes
addressing the fundamental rights to peaceful assembly and free expression.
Her discussions will highlight
the US’s unwavering support for democratic reforms and the integration of
refugees into society, demonstrating a commitment to upholding human rights in
the face of growing challenges.
The Gen Zs have planned massive
protests on Thursday where they have vowed to camp in Nairobi until Ruto
resigns this time around.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments