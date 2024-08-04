BIDEN sends his top gun to Nairobi as Gen Zs vow to oust RUTO during Nane Nane March on Thursday – Look! The U.S. is really worried!





Sunday, August 4, 2024 – U.S. President Joe Biden is worried about the ongoing protests by Gen Zs calling for the resignation of President William Ruto.

So worried that he sent his Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya to Nairobi to cool things down.

Uzra Zeya is set to embark on a pivotal journey to Nairobi and Addis Ababa from August 4 to 8, 2024.

This visit comes at a critical juncture, amid escalating unrest and human rights crises in the region.

Zeya's tour will see her delving into the heart of Kenya's mounting turmoil, which has seen over 60 lives lost since June 2024, according to the Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHCR).

The majority of these fatalities are attributed to allegations of police brutality, with security forces accused of employing excessive force and live ammunition against protesters. This unrest has ignited widespread calls to reject President William Ruto’s Finance Bill 2024 and loud voices for accountability.

In Nairobi, Zeya will engage with senior Kenyan officials, civil society leaders, and US exchange program alumni.

Her mission is to reinforce the 60-year partnership between Kenya and the United States, with a focus on enhancing the rule of law, tackling corruption, and promoting transparency in governance.

The visit highlights a commitment to democratic values and human rights, which have been under strain amid the current crisis.

Zeya’s agenda includes addressing the fundamental rights to peaceful assembly and free expression.

Her discussions will highlight the US’s unwavering support for democratic reforms and the integration of refugees into society, demonstrating a commitment to upholding human rights in the face of growing challenges.

The Gen Zs have planned massive protests on Thursday where they have vowed to camp in Nairobi until Ruto resigns this time around.

The Kenyan DAILY POST