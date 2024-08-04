RAILA ODINGA was duped like a fool by RUTO to join his Government – KALONZO says

Sunday, August 4, 2024 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has continued to criticize former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for agreeing to form a government of national unity with President William Ruto.
Speaking at a memorial service of
the late journalist Mercy Mawia at AIC Milimani in Nairobi on Saturday, Kalonzo
maintained that Raila Odinga had been duped into joining the Kenya Kwanza
government, adding that his party will not make “such a mistake”.
At the same time, he maintained
that the new look Cabinet nominated by President Ruto did not reflect “the
national unity” as it largely comprises members from the Kenya Kwanza coalition
and Raila’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.
Kalonzo, who was accompanied by
Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti and former Kitui governor Charity Ngilu, revealed that Raila had held a meeting with fellow Azimio principals on
Wednesday to explain to them why his top party officials Ali Hassan
Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya, John Mbadi, and Opiyo Wandayi joined Ruto’s new look
Cabinet, but they told him to his face that they were “not boarding”.
Kalonzo maintained that the rest
of the Azimio coalition would stand with Kenyans in opposing Ruto’s government.
