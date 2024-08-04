RAILA ODINGA was duped like a fool by RUTO to join his Government – KALONZO says





Sunday, August 4, 2024 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has continued to criticize former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for agreeing to form a government of national unity with President William Ruto.

Speaking at a memorial service of the late journalist Mercy Mawia at AIC Milimani in Nairobi on Saturday, Kalonzo maintained that Raila Odinga had been duped into joining the Kenya Kwanza government, adding that his party will not make “such a mistake”.

At the same time, he maintained that the new look Cabinet nominated by President Ruto did not reflect “the national unity” as it largely comprises members from the Kenya Kwanza coalition and Raila’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Kalonzo, who was accompanied by Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti and former Kitui governor Charity Ngilu, revealed that Raila had held a meeting with fellow Azimio principals on Wednesday to explain to them why his top party officials Ali Hassan Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya, John Mbadi, and Opiyo Wandayi joined Ruto’s new look Cabinet, but they told him to his face that they were “not boarding”.

Kalonzo maintained that the rest of the Azimio coalition would stand with Kenyans in opposing Ruto’s government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST