See how RUTO was heckled in Kisii County like a burukenge - Githeri media cannot show because of the obvious (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 14,2024 - A video has emerged of President William Ruto being heckled in Kisii County on Wednesday when he toured the area to launch and relaunch Government projects that according to residents were also launched by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

Similar to the Nyayo era, Ruto through his operatives has pocketed the mainstream media commonly referred to Githeri media and they don’t report anything negative against the Government.

Now that social media is the people’s last remaining watchman, a video was shared there that shows President William Ruto being heckled by an angry mob when trying to promise them heaven yet over the last two years of his rule, he has taken Kenyans through ‘hell’

Here is the video of Ruto being heckled like a burukenge in Kisii County over his lies and fake promises.

Media will not show you this!! Kisii people walikataa hekaya za Zakayo. #RutoMustGo #RejectBadGovernanceKE

pic.twitter.com/QjVA3BWwCN — KOT Sonko™🇰🇪 (@sonko_254) August 13, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST