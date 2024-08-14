JIMMY WANJIGI reveals why he didn’t speak with RAILA ODINGA who came to his house after going to bed with RUTO







Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - Safina party leader, Jimmy Wanjigi, has disclosed that he did not speak to Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, when he visited his house following a police raid last week.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday evening, Wanjigi claimed that his family insisted that he remains in hiding because the police would kill him if he surfaced.

"I did not speak to him (Raila) because it was not safe according to my family for me to show my head.”

“My family was very insistent.”

“They said they would rather themselves be brutalised.”

“My wife was pulled from a sofa set by a policewoman and beaten.”

“Apart from the fact she was saying 'Don't shoot me', she was beaten.”

“And they said they were going to take it because if I came out, the police were going to kill me," Wanjigi said.

Wanjigi also revealed how police brutalised his family under his watch after he claimed that he was inside his home when they were looking for him.

"I was inside my home but beyond that, I won't tell you where.”

“I watched them threaten my family.”

“We don't have too many cameras inside, we have a few.”

“But I can assure you my family is very strong as you saw," Wanjigi stated.

The businessman further claimed that the raid on his home had nothing to do with the law but was all about damage.

"They came to wreak havoc and assault my family.”

“It was an armed robbery.”

“They stole money and jewelry.”

“They even stole from my staff.”

“It had nothing to do with the law, looking for Jimi, it was to do the maximum damage they could to my home and to my family," he claimed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST