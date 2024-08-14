Man filmed stealing pineapples at Delmonte Farm and loading them into a sack despite frequent cases of intruders being killed (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - A man trespassed the expansive Delmonte Farm in Thika and harvested pineapples, despite the frequent cases of intruders being mauled by dogs deployed at the farm while others are beaten to death by ruthless guards.

The daring man was captured on camera loading the stolen pineapples into a sack before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Delmonte guards are infamous for using excessive force whenever an intruder is found within the confines of the pineapple farm.

Watch the video.

Stealing pineapples …no wonder these fields kuna murder cases every week pic.twitter.com/7sPxQ81c3A — maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) August 14, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST