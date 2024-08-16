See how President RUTO behaved when CLEOPHAS MALALA was ousted as UDA Secretary-General





Friday, August 16, 2024 - A United Democratic Alliance(UDA) insider has revealed how Cleophas Malala was fired as the party's Secretary General at 5:30 a.m.

Two weeks ago, Malala was fired by the UDA National Executive Council (NEC), and his place was taken by Hassan Omar in an acting capacity.

On the day he was sacked, Cleophas Malala arrived at the NEC meeting accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is the UDA deputy party leader.

However, when they arrived at the UDA headquarters, the NEC had already met and decided to remove Malala as Secretary General, replacing him with Hassan Omar.

Shocked by the ouster, Gachagua and Malala rushed to State House to see President William Ruto, the party leader, who had the authority to halt Malala’s removal.

Like a patented con man, Ruto pretended to call NEC members, but their phones were switched off.

He then told Gachagua and Malala, "Nimejaribu yangu yote, nimeshindwa" (I tried my best, but I failed).

Here is a screenshot of what happened on that shameful day in UDA politics according to an insider.

