MUDAVADI admits that RUTO has cut down waste of public money to avoid being overthrown by Gen Zs.





Friday, August 16, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has admitted that high debt service has forced the government to make tight budget adjustments on essential public sector development programs.

Speaking during the Heads of Supply Chain and Procurement Forum 2024 in Mombasa, on Thursday, Mudavadi said that the government has been slowing down the transformation agenda due to the severity of the debt situation.

He said they were keen to avoid public confrontation with the people, particularly the youth, who have protested against the cost of living and lack of jobs.

"This has slowed down the implementation of the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, thus stifling our ambitious vision of economic and social transformation," Mudavadi said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary said the government has taken austerity measures, to improve efficiency on allocation of resources and cut back on wasteful expenditure.

Mudavadi further urged procurement professionals to play their role in managing resources.

He said procurement and supply chain management are central to the growth and transformation of the country to a middle-income industrialized nation.

"You can help to improve the situation and safeguard the livelihoods of our people, particularly if you embrace the technological advances driving your industry, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cloud computing," he said.

