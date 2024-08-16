MUDAVADI admits that RUTO has cut down waste of public money to avoid being overthrown by Gen Zs.

Friday, August 16, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has admitted that high debt service has forced the government to make tight budget adjustments on essential public sector development programs.
Speaking during the Heads of
Supply Chain and Procurement Forum 2024 in Mombasa, on Thursday, Mudavadi said
that the government has been slowing down the transformation agenda due to the
severity of the debt situation.
He said they were keen to avoid
public confrontation with the people, particularly the youth, who have protested
against the cost of living and lack of jobs.
"This has slowed down the
implementation of the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda,
thus stifling our ambitious vision of economic and social transformation,"
Mudavadi said.
The Prime Cabinet Secretary said
the government has taken austerity measures, to improve efficiency on
allocation of resources and cut back on wasteful expenditure.
Mudavadi further urged
procurement professionals to play their role in managing resources.
He said procurement and supply
chain management are central to the growth and transformation of the country to
a middle-income industrialized nation.
"You can help to improve
the situation and safeguard the livelihoods of our people, particularly if you
embrace the technological advances driving your industry, including artificial
intelligence, blockchain, and cloud computing," he said.
