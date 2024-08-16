A fleet of Mercedes G Wagons and Bentley - CS JOHO displays opulence as he goes to the mosque for prayers (VIDEO).





Friday, August 16, 2024 - Mining Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho left heads turning after he went to the mosque for prayers in a flashy entourage.

Joho’s entourage comprised of Mercedes Benz G-Wagons with customized number plates and a Bentley.

Joho, who revealed that his net worth is Ksh 2.3 billion during vetting, is known for living a lavish lifestyle.

He is a car enthusiast with a fleet of expensive cars worth millions of shillings.

The video comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet as senior government officials like Joho continue to live large and show off on social media.

Watch the video.

A fleet of Mercedes G Wagons and Bentley - CS JOHO displays opulence as he goes to the mosque for prayers pic.twitter.com/SHXqPKu4Fa — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 16, 2024

