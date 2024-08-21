See how police officers arrested for aiding serial killer JUMAISI KHALUSHA and 12 Eritreans to escape hid their faces with masks in court (VIDEO).





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - Five police officers stationed at Gigiri Police Station have been arraigned in court after suspected serial killer Jumaisi Khalusha and 12 Eritreans escaped from custody early in the morning under unclear circumstances.

A video shared by Citizen TV journalist Seth Olale on his X account shows the cops hiding their faces with masks as they sat on the dock waiting to take pleas.

The prosecution sought 14 days to detain them to complete investigations.

The police officers, including the station's OCPD and OCS, were interdicted after preliminary investigations showed that the inmates' escape from custody was an inside job.

“We are investigating the incident and our preliminary investigations indicate that the escape was aided by insiders, considering that the officers were deployed accordingly to guard the station,” acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli said.

Reports indicate that Jumaisi Khalusha was helped to flee long after 12 Eritreans escaped because of alleged infighting among rogue police officers over the loot that the Eritreans had paid to buy their freedom.

The officers allegedly felt short-changed after discovering that the 12 Eritreans were missing from the cell during a headcount.

They chose to complicate matters further by allowing the most high-profile inmate to escape, knowing it would provoke intense public outrage.

