Notorious Kikuyu man who broke into a car at Naivas Supermarket parking lot and stole Sh 1.45 million nabbed by detectives (PHOTO).





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - Steve Marvin Njagi, a notorious figure in the realm of motor vehicle break-ins and theft in Mombasa and its surrounding areas, has finally been brought to book.

DCI Changamwe officers arraigned him before the Mombasa Law Courts for his alleged involvement in a car break-in that saw KSh 1.4 million vanish into thin air.

Njagi is the prime suspect in a daring theft on June 6, 2024, at the Naivas Likoni parking lot.

In a bold move, he allegedly broke into a Nissan X-Trail, registration KDJ 505H, through the front driver’s door and made off with Sh 1,450,000.



In a well-coordinated operation, detectives from DCI Lang’ata swooped down on Njagi’s hideout in Nairobi and successfully arrested him.

"They handed him over to their Changamwe counterparts, who wasted no time in bringing him before the court to face the music.



Vehicle prowling, also known as theft from motor vehicles, is a crime that occurs when thieves take advantage of opportunities.

To protect yourself and your vehicle, follow these tips: Install anti-theft devices, and always park in safe, well-lit, and fully visible areas.

Before you park your car, make sure to remove or hide anything that a thief might find attractive. Also, remember to close your car windows and doors, lock your car, and take your keys with you.



The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains resolute in its efforts to combat car break-ins and theft, and perpetrators will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.





