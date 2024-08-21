Education CS JULIUS MIGOS tells off critics as he jealously defends new university funding model despite uproar





Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Education CS Julius Migos strongly defended the new university funding model, saying it is the way to go in addressing the financing needs of students from various backgrounds.

Speaking during the International Confederation of Principals in Mombasa County, the CS noted that the new model is tailored to address the needs of students with various financial capacities.

Migos further noted that the Ministry had taken note of the concerns and vowed to solve the issues in the next few weeks.

“The funding model has been in existence for 29 years, the only thing that has changed is that the needs of testing instruments were adjusted and reviewed to ensure that those children who need the government support benefit most from the government funds,” he explained.

The new university model was unveiled by President William Ruto to ensure university students receive funding in proportion to their needs.

The new fund has five bands categorized according to the financial capacity of students’ families.

The CS further revealed that the bands were created “so that children of those who can afford can bear rightful share of the school burden.”

He further added that as a ministry, his team created a portal to facilitate the re-banding of students.

