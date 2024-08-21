Education CS JULIUS MIGOS tells off critics as he jealously defends new university funding model despite uproar

Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Education CS Julius Migos strongly defended the new university funding model, saying it is the way to go in addressing the financing needs of students from various backgrounds.
Speaking during the
International Confederation of Principals in Mombasa County, the CS noted that
the new model is tailored to address the needs of students with various financial
capacities.
Migos further noted that the
Ministry had taken note of the concerns and vowed to solve the issues in the
next few weeks.
“The funding model has been in
existence for 29 years, the only thing that has changed is that the needs of
testing instruments were adjusted and reviewed to ensure that those children
who need the government support benefit most from the government funds,” he
explained.
The new university model was
unveiled by President William Ruto to ensure university students receive
funding in proportion to their needs.
The new fund has five bands
categorized according to the financial capacity of students’ families.
The CS further revealed that the
bands were created “so that children of those who can afford can bear rightful
share of the school burden.”
He further added that as a
ministry, his team created a portal to facilitate the re-banding of students.
