See how Luo MPs are mocking Kikuyus after RUTO and RAILA ODINGA formed the broad-based Government





Saturday, August 31,2024 - Barely two months after President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga formed a broad-based government, members of the Luo community have started showing bravado, claiming they infiltrated the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime and ousted its ‘real owners’.

On Saturday, Suba North Member of Parliament (MP) Millie Odhiambo shared her experience of working with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Millie Odhiambo disclosed a complete shift in her political engagement unlike when she was out of the government arrangement.

To drive her point home, Millie recounted her battle with depression following Raila Odinga's presidential election loss to President William Ruto in August 2022.

According to the lawmaker, she could hardly sleep following the outcome of the presidential elections.

“Exactly two years ago at this time, I could hardly sleep from depression borne out of presidential election results,” Millie stated.

“Right now am taking broad-based coffee, listening to broad-based music, under open broad-based skies in Kisumu,” Millie added.

