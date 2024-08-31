"I must be in the Government with my people," - JOHO vows to support President RUTO even after 2027





Saturday, August 31, 2024 - Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary, Hassan Joho, has pledged his support for President William Ruto's re-election in 2027 to ensure he completes his 10-year term.

Joho, who joined Ruto's cabinet last month, was one of the five Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders "donated" to Ruto by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The other ODM leaders who were "donated" to Ruto's administration are Treasury and National Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, and East Africa Affairs Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Moe.

Speaking on Friday, Joho affirmed his commitment to President William Ruto's administration, stating that he will remain supportive of Ruto throughout his tenure.

He also urged the Coast people to back the government until Ruto completes his two terms in 2032.

“We are now in government. I have no desire to leave not today, not tomorrow, not the day after tomorrow, not next month, not next year, or even in the next term.

"I will not leave the government with my people,” Joho said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST