RUTO in panic as Civil Societies vow to do what Gen Zs couldn’t over the spate of abductions and killings and the subsequent lies

Saturday, August 31, 2024 - Pressure is mounting on President William Ruto as civil rights groups vow to hold him accountable for a spate of abductions and killings linked to the anti-government protests that erupted in mid-June.
The protests, driven largely by young people dissatisfied with the state of governance, have seen the government accused of resorting to heavy-handed tactics, including enforced disappearances.
Civil rights groups have stated that at least 34 people were
abducted and at least 61 others killed.
In a press briefing yesterday,
several civil rights organizations declared their intent to present President
Ruto with a comprehensive list of individuals who have disappeared or been
killed during the protests.
This move, spearheaded by
activist Hussein Khalid of Voice Africa and Anami Toure, Co-chair of the Mukuru
Community Justice Center, reflects growing frustration with the government's
perceived inaction on human rights abuses.
These organizations plan to
deliver the list to the Office of the President on Tuesday, pressing Ruto to
investigate and address the reported violations.
“We will take the President at
his word and present this list, demanding that the government takes immediate
and concrete actions to address the reported violations and arrest the killer
cops,” the civil groups stated.
The civil rights groups' demand
comes as U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged governments to end the
practice of enforced disappearances on International Day of the Victims of
Enforced Disappearances.
Blinken’s statement, issued on X, underscored the growing international concern over these human rights violations.
