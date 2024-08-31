RUTO in panic as Civil Societies vow to do what Gen Zs couldn’t over the spate of abductions and killings and the subsequent lies





Saturday, August 31, 2024 - Pressure is mounting on President William Ruto as civil rights groups vow to hold him accountable for a spate of abductions and killings linked to the anti-government protests that erupted in mid-June.

The protests, driven largely by young people dissatisfied with the state of governance, have seen the government accused of resorting to heavy-handed tactics, including enforced disappearances.

Civil rights groups have stated that at least 34 people were abducted and at least 61 others killed.

In a press briefing yesterday, several civil rights organizations declared their intent to present President Ruto with a comprehensive list of individuals who have disappeared or been killed during the protests.

This move, spearheaded by activist Hussein Khalid of Voice Africa and Anami Toure, Co-chair of the Mukuru Community Justice Center, reflects growing frustration with the government's perceived inaction on human rights abuses.

These organizations plan to deliver the list to the Office of the President on Tuesday, pressing Ruto to investigate and address the reported violations.

“We will take the President at his word and present this list, demanding that the government takes immediate and concrete actions to address the reported violations and arrest the killer cops,” the civil groups stated.

The civil rights groups' demand comes as U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged governments to end the practice of enforced disappearances on International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

Blinken’s statement, issued on X, underscored the growing international concern over these human rights violations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST