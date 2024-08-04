See how GEORGE RUTO’s flashy Matatu that is breaking all the traffic rules was launched in Nairobi CBD in style - Business was almost brought to a standstill.





Sunday, August 4, 2024 - A flashy matatu owned by President William Ruto’s son, George, was launched in style in the Nairobi Central Business District about a week ago.

The colourful matatu, dubbed Money Fest, plies Ngong Route and it is alleged that it breaks all the traffic rules as traffic cops watch helplessly.

In the video taken when the matatu was being introduced to the streets, some youths are seen hanging dangerously as the matatu is being driven around Nairobi CBD, bringing business to a near standstill.

According to Citizen TV, the matatu has no insurance, valid operating license and is not registered in any Sacco.

It is currently among the hottest matatus in Nairobi.

Watch a video of how it was officially launched amid pomp and colour.

How GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatu was launched in Nairobi CBD in style. pic.twitter.com/TBfMuYd6XM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 4, 2024

