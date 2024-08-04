Here is a CS nominee in the RUTO cabinet who has never owned a car – This man is a real hustler!





Saturday, August 4, 2024 - One of President William Ruto's cabinet nominees has stated that he has never owned a car, despite being a civil engineer and a water resource enthusiast.

Appearing before the National Assembly vetting committee chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula on Saturday, Water and Sanitation CS nominee Eric Muuga revealed that he does not own a car and has never had one, which prompted murmurs.

"I don't have a car; I have chosen to invest instead of buying one to start with," he said.

This prompted Wetang'ula to ask Muuga if he would accept a car from a major contractor in the water sector in exchange for certain favors once he is approved for the position.

In his defense, Muuga said he wouldn't accept the offer.

Another member elicited laughter by asking Muuga about his dream car.

This prompted the Speaker to intervene and advise Muuga not to answer the question.

Muuga further told the committee that his net worth is Sh 31 million.

“I come from a region that is engaged in farming so I have invested in lands and have planted crops like tea, coffee, and bananas," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST