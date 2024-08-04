I don’t do drugs, I do clean business that can be audited – RUTO’s CS nominee JOHO sets the record straight during vetting





Sunday, August 4, 2024 - Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs CS nominee Ali Hassan Joho has cleared the air about the allegations of being involved in drug trafficking.

Responding to a question from Teso South MP Mary Emase during his vetting, Joho said that while numerous claims have been made against him, there has never been any evidence to substantiate them.

He explained that the late Internal Security Minister George Saitoti once tabled a report in Parliament that cleared him of such allegations.

"I believe when there is a dossier it is being investigated. He (Saitoti) came back to parliament with a report of the investigation and the outcome...it was a multi-agency almost international investigation that clearly stated no iota of evidence was found against me," he said.

He added that he comes from a family that is "blessed with businesses" and is thankful for what he currently has.

He said that if he were involved in illegal business, he would not have "survived" past regimes.

“Please Kenyans, I do clean business. No evidence was found against me, and the investigation was closed,” he said.

