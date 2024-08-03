See how anti-riot police officers were deployed to eject the University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor Prof. STEPHEN KIAMA from his office - This is embarrassing (VIDEO).





Saturday, August 3, 2024 - The Council of the University of Nairobi has appointed Prof Margaret Hutchinson as acting Vice-chancellor.

This is after the council rejected a second term request by embattled Vice-Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama and rather sent him on a three-month suspension.

Council chairman Prof Amukoa Anangwe said as a result, Kiama has been suspended pending investigations into his conduct.

Anangwe said the Council resolved to suspend the embattled VC, following his misconduct and insubordination.

“The Council was unable to access the board room at the 19th floor after the VC blocked entry to the building forcing us to use security to access the premises,” said Anangwe.

He said while on suspension, the VC will not be allowed to transact any business on behalf of the institution.

Anti-riot police officers were deployed to eject Kiama from his office.

Watch the video.

