How rogue Indian businessman, SHAILESH BABUHAI, escaped from Karen Police Station after knocking down a police officer as detectives recover a cache of weapons from him.





Saturday, August 3, 2024 - A team of detectives drawn from the Nairobi regional CRIB and Operations unit have re-arrested Shailesh Babubhai Mistry who had earlier in the day escaped from lawful custody.

Mistry who is the director of Cateyes Customs Limited had been arrested earlier in the day at Tamasha Bar and Restaurant within Karen by DCI Karen detectives and escorted to Karen Police station where a search was conducted in his motor vehicle Registration No. KCQ 888N and a cache of weapons were recovered.



Among the recoveries included a Sig Sauer P22 pistol, two Canik pistols with no working parts, six empty pistol magazines, thirty-three .38 special hollow point rounds, forty-three 9mm x 19 rounds, and nine.45 auto rounds, two hundred and three.223 rounds, twelve 357 sig rounds, forty four380 auto rounds, twenty .38 special ARX rounds, twelve .308 win rounds, sixty.470 nitro rounds, one hundred and four 12 gauge short gun rounds, and thirty-seven 3006 SPRG rounds.



Later the suspect was escorted to his residence at Southlands Estate Jordan Court House No. 411 and upon search, one Benelli short gun, one hundred and seventy .223 rounds, and forty 7.62 x 39 rounds of ammunition were recovered.



In the process, the suspect produced an expired civilian firearm certificate and was taken back to Karen police station where he was booked in for further processing.



While in the cells, Mistry requested to be escorted to his vehicle that was parked in the station yard to pick up a sweater but in the process, he instead locked himself inside the vehicle and later drove fast out of the station gate and in the process injured an officer.



Immediate man haunt was launched and following intelligence leads, the escapee was intercepted while driving his vehicle within the Kasarani area where he was re-arrested.



A quick search was conducted inside his vehicle where 3 Pistol Magazines, 2 loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition each and one loaded with 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered. Additionally, nine slag 12 gauge shotgun ammo were recovered also recovered.



The suspect has been placed in the cells pending arraignment.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.