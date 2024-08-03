Forget GEORGE RUTO, NICK RUTO has reportedly hived off part of Ngong Road Forest and set up a shooting range - City politician reveals.





Saturday, August 3, 2024 - President William Ruto’s son Nick is reportedly operating with impunity and using his father’s influence to conduct illegal activities.

According to Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai, Nick has hived off part of Ngong Road Forest and set up a shooting range.

A shooting range is a specialized facility, venue, or field designed specifically for firearm usage.

Alai also claims that Nick collects bribes from investors putting up skyscrapers in controlled posh estates in the city.

He allegedly says the area residents and MCAs can’t do anything about it.

He reportedly meets the investors at their family-owned Weston Hotel to collect the bribes.

This comes as it emerges that his younger brother George is operating flashy matatus in the city without valid licenses and insurance.

The traffic cops are too afraid to take action.

See Alai’s tweet exposing the President’s son, Nick.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.