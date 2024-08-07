SALASYA reveals the 3 Cabinet Nominees he will reject in the RUTO-RAILA broad-based Cabinet





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has announced he will reject three of the cabinet secretaries nominated by President William Ruto for the broad-based cabinet.

In a statement on Wednesday, the youthful lawmaker said he would reject Interior CS nominee Kithure Kindiki, Environment CS nominee Aden Duale, and Roads and Transport CS nominee Davis Chirchir, citing their failure to meet Kenyans' expectations.

Salasya accused Kindiki of not protecting the young anti-government protesters from police brutality during his tenure as the CS for the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

He also faulted Duale for deploying the Kenya Defence Force to the streets during demonstrations before parliament’s approval and Chirchir for not being transparent with information on the government-to-government deal.

“Mimi Nita( I will ) reject Kindiki for allowing our young people to be killed by police.

"I will reject Duale for bad intentions of bringing KDF to the streets.

"Davis Chirchir must explain this animal of G to G because up to now no one has information and it never benefited anyone other than a few cartels,” Salasya said.

