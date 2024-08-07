RAILA ODINGA meets German and UK Ambassadors at his Capitol Hill office – BABA is acting like a co-president





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga held a meeting with German and UK ambassadors to Kenya to discuss various bilateral issues.

Raila met German Ambassador to Kenya Sebastian Groth and UK High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan

In a statement, Odinga said he discussed his African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson candidacy with the two envoys.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader noted that they agreed on the benefits of a strong and stable African continent.

“Had productive discussions with Germany's Ambassador Sebastian Groth and UK High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan on recent developments and my AU Commission candidacy.

“We all agree: a strong and stable Africa benefits us all. Grateful for Germany and the UK's continued commitment to engagement,” Raila stated.

