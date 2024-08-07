Vetting Is a Waste of Time And Taxpayer’s Money: An MP was watching rugby on his iPad as ALFRED MUTUA was being vetted (VIDEO).





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Netizens have ganged up against a Member of Parliament who was captured watching a rugby match on his iPad as Alfred Mutua was being vetted.

Instead of grilling Mutua during the important vetting process, the MP was busy on his iPad watching the ruby match, despite earning a huge allowance for sitting in the vetting committee.

Kenyans on X led by youthful lawyer Morara Kebaso have come out to question the seriousness of the vetting process, if an MP can watch rugby on his iPad as a CS nominee is being vetted to hold a crucial docket.

“A member of parliament who we pay with our taxes is watching rugby during vetting. Angry as I may be about this.

"I think many of you would do the same because the process was a sham and a charade.

"He was just killing boredom,’’ Morara tweeted.

Watch video.

A member of parliament who we pay with our taxes is watching rugby during vetting. Angry as i may be about this. I think many of you would do the same because the process was a sham and a charade. He was just killing boredom. #NaneNane #NaneNaneMatch #NaneNaneMarch pic.twitter.com/v6aDoKFcKf — Morara Kebaso Snr (@MoraraKebasoSnr) August 6, 2024

