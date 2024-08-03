SAKAJA pelted with stones and chased away like a stray dog from Toi Market – The Governor has lost touch with Nairobians





Saturday, August 3, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja was forced to leave Toi Market on Saturday afternoon after residents began stoning him and his motorcade.

The governor had visited the residents after a large fire burned down the market on Saturday morning, destroying goods and property of unknown value.

At least four people were reported dead in the incident, including a child burnt beyond recognition.

“Visited traders affected by fire incidents at Toi Market and later at Umoja 2.

"Poleni sana to all affected and condolences to the bereaved. Sadly, we lost 4 souls in the Toi inferno.

"We will support their families during this trying time. For the traders, we will rebuild and help you get back on your feet,” Sakaja said.

“Thanks to the first responders and all who tried to help salvage the situation.

"We had a total of 7 fires across the city last night, and all affected will get support.

"For those who caused incitement, it is well, nothing will stop us from supporting our people.”

At least 2,000 traders were affected by the fire, which according to Toi Market chair Kenneth Jumba, was started intentionally.

“We have never received the report on what caused the fire that we experienced last year. We are used to them,” Kenneth said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST